TNA Impact preview: Chain match for the Knockouts Title to air on tonight’s show

July 3, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly in a chain match for the Knockouts Championship

-Trey Miguel vs. Nic Nemeth

-“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay vs. Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard

-Jake Something vs. Mance Warner

-Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on June 20, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at UPMC Events Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

