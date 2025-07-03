AEW All In Texas lineup: The updated card for the annual stadium show

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In Texas event that will be held on Saturday, July 12, in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field.

-Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship

-AEW International Champion Kenny Omega vs. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada for the new AEW Unified Championship

-Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs. “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson for the Executive Vice President titles or Swerve and Ospreay can’t challenge for the AEW World Championship for one year

-Adam Cole defends the TNT Championship

-Men’s Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW World Championship (First two entrants: Mark Briscoe, MJF)

-Women’s Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship (First entrant: Kris Statlander)

Powell’s POV: The TNA Championship match was set up during last night’s Collision taping. Although I won’t list the details here for the benefit of those avoiding spoilers, but Will Pruett’s full spoiler report on the taping is available via the main page. Briscoe, MJF, and Statlander won four-way matches to earn initial entry into the gauntlet matches. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. The show will also be available via Triller.TV internationally. The start time is listed as 2CT/3ET. I will be covering the show live, and Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).