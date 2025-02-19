AEW Collision rating for the Grand Slam Australia edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 502,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. This week’s show aired later than usual and obviously benefitted having the NBA All-Star weekend skills competition as a lead-in on TNT. The previous Collision episode averaged 387,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. One year earlier, there was not an episode of AEW Collision due to NBA All-Star weekend.