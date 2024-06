CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has promoted John Swikata to the position of head writer of Smackdown. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that Swikata is replacing Ryan Callahan, who is no longer with the company.

Powell’s POV: The move was made prior to Friday’s strong episode, though it’s unclear how much of that had to do with the creative change, as many of the storylines were in place prior to the shakeup.