Kayla Braxton comments on her post WWE career plans

June 24, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE broadcast team member Kayla Braxton (Kayla Becker) took to social media on Monday to address her post WWE plans.

Powell’s POV: For those who missed it, Braxton recently announced that she will be finishing her run with WWE after Friday’s Smackdown. As far as her tweet goes, she is obviously implying that she won’t be going to AEW, as many people have speculated.

