Kayla Braxton comments on her post WWE career plans

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE broadcast team member Kayla Braxton (Kayla Becker) took to social media on Monday to address her post WWE plans.

The support from u guys has been overwhelming. I am so thankful for u.But I did wanna make 1 thing clear as I enter my final week in WWE: if I wanted to keep working in wrestling, I wouldn’t be walking away from the largest wrestling company in the world. Nice try, rumor weeds!😚 pic.twitter.com/FuMW7boVgt — Kayla Becker (@kaylabecker_tv) June 24, 2024

Powell’s POV: For those who missed it, Braxton recently announced that she will be finishing her run with WWE after Friday’s Smackdown. As far as her tweet goes, she is obviously implying that she won’t be going to AEW, as many people have speculated.