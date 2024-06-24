2 Cold Scorpio arrested after a stabbing incident at a gas station

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler 2 Cold Scorpio (Charles Scaggs) was arrested following a June 15 stabbing that took place at a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri. Scorpio told police that he was working as a security guard at Love’s Travel Stop when a customer entered the venue and lit a cigarette. This led to an argument between Scorpio and the patron, who told TMZ that he tried to extinguish the cigarette outside the store and conceded that it may have remained lit.

Scorpio and the alleged victim ended up fighting outside. Scorpio pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. Although Scorpion is claiming self defense, the alleged victim claims that Scorpio was the aggressor. Scorpio pleaded not guilty to the felony charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Scorpio bonded out of jail and is scheduled to appear in court in July. Read the full story at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: One would hope that the gas station has security cameras that will help police determine what happened and who is responsible. Scorpio had a WWE run as Flash Funk.