WWE Raw preview: Money in the Bank ladder match qualifiers set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-The follow-up to last week’s Wyatt Sicks attack

-Chad Gable vs. Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

-Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-Drew McIntyre appears

Powell’s POV: Gable is back in the qualifier after being pulled at one point due to being attacked at the end of last week’s show. He was temporarily replaced by Ilja Dragunov, but Adam Pearce announced in an online video that Gable has been medically cleared and will be in the match. Raw will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.