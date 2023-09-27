AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF and Adam Cole speak

-Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Nick Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Austin Gunn

-Christian Cage and Darby Allin sit-down interview with Jim Ross

-Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page contract signing for WrestleDream

Powell's POV: Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Broomfield, Colorado at 1stBank Center. Next week's AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night.