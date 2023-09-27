NXT No Mercy lineup: The full card for Saturday’s premium live event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT No Mercy event that will be held on Saturday in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Trick Williams for the NXT North American Championship with Dragon Lee as the special referee

-Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Bronco Lima and Lucien Price vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo in a four-way for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Noam Dar vs. Butch for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

Powell’s POV: Williams won a four-way match to earn the North American Championship match. It was originally advertised as Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali, but the company released Ali from his contract last week. Join me for my live review of NXT No Mercy as the show streams Saturday on Peacock in the United States beginning with either a pre-show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.