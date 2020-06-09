Edge recalls his reaction to being told that his WWE Backlash match with Randy Orton would be billed as the “greatest match ever”

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Adam “Edge” Copeland spoke with ESPN’s Arda Ocal and recalled his initial thoughts when Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman informed him that his WWE Backlash match with Randy Orton would be billed as possibly being the greatest match ever. “I just laughed because I didn’t think it was serious,” Edge said. “Then I realized fairly quickly it was. Then my reaction was, is this wise, because anytime you say something the greatest ever beforehand, you’re setting yourself up for failure. And I don’t ever want to think that way. I need to think the opposite of that. I can’t control the court of public opinion. I need to do and be proud of the work that I put in. All I can do is take it as if this is all just a bonus and in a weird way, a compliment. Or it’s a giant rib. I don’t know.”

Edge also admitted that he wishes that Vince McMahon had not set the bar so high. “This shouldn’t even be happening,” Edge said. “Let alone for the company, and let’s call it straight, Vince, to think that he can bill this the ‘Greatest Match Ever.’ Would I have preferred they not billed it as that? Absolutely. But I also know there are times where heels get dug in the sand and there’s no changing it.” Read the full interview at ESPN.com.

Powell’s POV: I respect the way Edge openly admitted that he wished the match wasn’t ridiculously overhyped via the marketing slogan. He clearly doesn’t have a say and is trying to make the best of it, but the slogan is ridiculous and I feel for Edge and Orton being saddled with it. Edge also spoke more about the match billing, the creative freedom he’s been given, and what he wants his matches to look like, working with Orton, and more. On a side note, it’s nice to see the talented Ocal back in the pro wrestling mix as the person who conducted this interview.



