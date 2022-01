CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the MLW Azteca television show: Mads Krugger vs. Bestia 666 in a Tijuana Street Fight, Jacob Fatu speaks, “5150” Slice Boogie and Rivera vs. Aerostar and Drago for the MLW Tag Titles, Pagano vs. Richard Holliday and in a Barrio Brawl, Toto vs. Proximo, and more (14:24)…

Click here for the January 21 MLW Azteca audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.