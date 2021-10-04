What's happening...

MLW Fightland preview: MLW World Champion faces MLW National Openweight Champion for both titles

October 4, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Thursday’s Major League Wrestling Fightland television special.

-MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu vs. MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone for both titles.

-Myron Reed vs. Aramis vs. Arez vs. Tajiri in a four-way for the MLW Middleweight Championship.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion Alpha streams Wednesday and the Fightland special airs Thursday on Vice at 9CT/10ET following Dark Side of the Ring. Join me for my live review of the Fightland special as the show airs. Dot Net Members will also have access to my audio review of the show.

