MLW Fightland preview: MLW World Champion faces MLW National Openweight Champion for both titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Thursday’s Major League Wrestling Fightland television special.

-MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu vs. MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone for both titles.

-Myron Reed vs. Aramis vs. Arez vs. Tajiri in a four-way for the MLW Middleweight Championship.

Powell's POV: MLW Fusion Alpha streams Wednesday and the Fightland special airs Thursday on Vice at 9CT/10ET following Dark Side of the Ring.