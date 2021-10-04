Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Christian Cage and Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.

-Chris Bey, Hikuleo, and El Phantasmo vs. Chris Sabin, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay.

-Black Taurus vs. Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams in a Triple Threat to qualify for the Triple Threat match for the vacant X Division Championship at Bound For Glory.

-Heath addresses the Impact fans.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on the history of Option C at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Rebellion 2021 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.