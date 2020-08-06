NXT Takeover XXX lineup: The current lineup and potential matches for the SummerSlam weekend show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover: XXX event that will be held on Saturday, August 22 in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. two wrestlers TBD in a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship.

Powell’s POV: All signs point to Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship, Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee in some fashion, and perhaps Rhea Ripley vs. Mercedes Martinez being added to the lineup. Dexter Lumis was pulled from the ladder match due to what William Regal labeled an ankle injury. The remaining spots will be filled by another Triple Threat qualifier and then two singles matches involving the wrestlers who did not take the direct losses in the Triple Threat qualifiers.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...