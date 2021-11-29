NXT WarGames lineup: The card for Sunday’s event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for the NXT WarGames event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida the the WWE Performance Center.

-“Old School” Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and LA Knight vs. “New School” Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller in a WarGames match.

-Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai and “Toxic Attraction” Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne in a WarGames match.

-Roderick Strong vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a hair vs. hair match.

-Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defend the NXT Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Aichner and Barthel will defend the NXT Tag Titles agains the winner of the Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza match that will be held on Tuesday’s television show. NXT WarGames will stream on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally).