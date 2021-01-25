WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the penultimate edition before the Royal Rumble

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.383 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.282 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 2.262 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: A good week for Smackdown, which finished with a .63 in the adults 18-49 demographic. Smackdown finished tied for first in the adults 18-34 demo, second in the adults 18-49 demo, and first in the adults 18-34 demo against the other broadcast network shows.