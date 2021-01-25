Dot Net Awards 2020: Vote for the Best Tag Team January 25, 2021 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Dot Net Awards 2020: Vote for the Best Tag Team Josh Alexander and Ethan Page Hangman Page and Kenny Omega Sasha Banks and Bayley Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian Asuka and Kairi Sane Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich Santana and Ortiz The Butcher and The Blade Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa Chuck Taylor and Trent Zack Gibson and James Drake Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy Stu Grayson and Evil Uno Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso Mark Coffey and Wolfgang Other (send vote to dotnetjason@gmail.com) pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsaewimpact wrestlingmlwnjpwnwanxtpro wrestlingwwe
Be the first to comment