NXT TV preview: The card for the Stand & Deliver fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Titles
-Natalya appears
Powell’s POV: Ava announced that Axiom and Frazer helped open Stand & Deliver with a bang, so she opted to give them a rematch. Okay? Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
