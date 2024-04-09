NXT TV preview: The card for the Stand & Deliver fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Natalya appears

Powell’s POV: Ava announced that Axiom and Frazer helped open Stand & Deliver with a bang, so she opted to give them a rematch. Okay? Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).