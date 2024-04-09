NXT Stand & Deliver poll results for best match and overall show grade

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver event received a majority A grade from 50 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

-47 percent of the voters gave best match honors to Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship. Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship finished a distant second with 16 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave Stand & Deliver a B- grade while John Moore gave the show a B grade. We both agree with the readers who voted for the NXT North American Championship match as best of the night. This was actually the third consecutive year that a North American Title match earned the best match honors at Stand & Deliver. Last year’s Stand & Deliver received a majority B grade from 43 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls. Our WrestleMania XL poll results will be released on Wednesday.