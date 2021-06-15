What's happening...

Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley welcome their first child

June 15, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Renee Paquette announced the arrival of her daughter on Tuesday. It’s the first child for Paquette and husband Jon Moxley.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to the happy family. Paquette didn’t list the name of her daughter, though she previously announced that the child would be named Nora in honor of Paquette’s grandmother. WWE congratulated Paquette on the arrival of her daughter via social media while making no mention of Moxley. AEW has yet to address the baby’s arrival via their social media pages as of this update, though I assume it’s only a matter of time.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.