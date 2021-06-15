Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley welcome their first child

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Renee Paquette announced the arrival of her daughter on Tuesday. It’s the first child for Paquette and husband Jon Moxley.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to the happy family. Paquette didn’t list the name of her daughter, though she previously announced that the child would be named Nora in honor of Paquette’s grandmother. WWE congratulated Paquette on the arrival of her daughter via social media while making no mention of Moxley. AEW has yet to address the baby’s arrival via their social media pages as of this update, though I assume it’s only a matter of time.

Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking out and becoming a mom. (She’s absolutely incredible!! 🥰) I have a bunch of guest hosts lined up for you guys and I started with none other than my baby daddy, cool dude husband @JonMoxley check it here- https://t.co/YC3k4fqOwN — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 15, 2021