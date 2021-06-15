MLW sets in-person debut for the Cesar Duran (f/k/a Dario Cueto) character

Following the shocking season finale of MLW FUSION, Cesar Duran has emerged as the most talked about power player in professional wrestling.

What does “El Jefe” have planned when he makes his first live public appearance July 10 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena?

The world will find out July 10 in Philly at the 2300 Arena.

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena.

