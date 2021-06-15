NWA Powerrr preview: The lineup for today’s FITE TV show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.

-Fred Rosser vs. JTG vs. El Rudo in a three-way qualifier for the match that will determine the new NWA National Champion.

-Trevor Murdoch comments on failing to win the NWA Championship at the When our Shadows Fall pay-per-view.

-Melina vs. Jennacide vs. Kenzie Paige in a three-way.

Powell’s POV: Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.