Rusev pledges money to WWE crew members affected by the coronavirus

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev) pledged to donate $20,000 to help WWE crew members that happen to be “sitting at home without income” as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. “In Bulgaria we say ‘It’s not a lot but it’s from the heart,'” Rusev wrote on social media.

Powell’s POV: A classy move by Rusev. I’m not sure if other wrestlers have joined him yet, but hopefully he won’t be the only one. The company certainly has the means to take care of its employees at least in the short term, so here’s hoping Rusev’s generous offer won’t be needed for them, but the company does use a lot of freelancers who may need a helping hand.

In Bulgaria we say “ It’s not a lot but it’s from the heart” I pledge 20,000$ to any of my WWE extended family that are sitting at home without income. WE can’t do it without y’all. Production, security, etc. LOVE YALL. — Miro (@RusevBUL) March 24, 2020



