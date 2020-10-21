AEW Dynamite preview: AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, four-way tag match for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles, Chris Jericho and MJF dinner

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a four-way tag match for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

-Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix in a AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament match.

-Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela in a AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament match.

-Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page in a AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament match.

-Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy in a AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament match.

-Chris Jericho and MJF meet for a steak dinner.

Powell’s POV: The winners of Penta vs. Fenix will meet the winner of Omega vs. Janela, and the winner of Cabana vs. Page will face the winner of Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy in the semifinals. Cody vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Title has been announced for next week. AEW Dynamite will be live in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for my live review of Dynamite tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.