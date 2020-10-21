Jay Lethal and Joe Koff discuss ROH’s bubble approach to running shows during the pandemic

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor’s bubble approach to running shows during the pandemic was spotlighted by the Baltimore Sun. Jay Lethal spoke about the approach, which includes being quarantined in a Baltimore hotel for two weeks and taking three COVID-19 tests. “Wrestlers, we live in hotel rooms, Lethal said. “So I was like, ‘This isn’t going to be too bad.’ Until you’re told you can’t leave your room… We could’ve made a whole show just sending a camera to everyone’s room to see how they were passing the time.”

ROH COO Joe Koff also spoke about the long wait before the company started taping television during the pandemic. “I was not comfortable until we had a set of protocols that we worked on diligently with the Maryland State Athletic Commission,” Koff said. “It took us months.” Read the full story at BaltimoreSun.com.

Powell’s POV: The story notes that ROH sent home one wrestler who tested positive for the virus, and three others who worked an event where others tested positive (presumably The Collective). The story also includes quotes from Matt Taven and Caprice Coleman. It’s a good piece and ROH deserves the attention for their precautionary measures. At a time when some companies are saying very little about their own testing policies, ROH officials can speak freely to the mainstream media about their approach because they are doing things right and therefore don’t have things to hide.