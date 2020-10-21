NXT TV preview: Tag Title match and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.
-Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish for the NXT Tag Titles.
-Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream in a Triple Threat.
-Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza vs. Isaiah Scott, Jake Atlas, and Ashante Adonis.
Powell’s POV: NXT added the six-man tag match since our previous update. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.
