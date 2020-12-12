Impact Wrestling Final Resolution lineup: The full card for tonight’s Impact Plus special

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Final Resolution event that will stream tonight on Impact Plus.

-Rich Swann vs. Chris Bey for the Impact World Championship.

-Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page (The North earn a future tag title shot if Page wins).

-Deonna Purrazzo (w/Kimber Lee) vs. Rosemary (w/Taya Valkyrie) for the Knockouts Title.

-Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards in a mixed tag match.

-Larry D vs. Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules match.

-Eric Young (w/Joe Doering) vs. Rhino.

-Defeat Rohit Challenge for the X Division Title.

-Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh with Kiera Hogan as special referee and Tasha Steelz as guest ring announcer.

-The Sea Stars “Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo” vs. Havok and Nevaeh.

Powell’s POV: TJP is technically not allowed to challenge Rohit Raju for the X Division Title, but the company seems to be working toward him challenging for the title under a mask. The story of the Larry D vs. Dreamer match is that Larry D can avoid going to jail for shooting John E Bravo if he wins. Yes, really. The show streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on Impact Plus.