WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: FS1 airing to feature a Smackdown Tag Title match, women’s match advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following events are advertised for next week’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FS1 television show.
-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the Smackdown Tag Titles.
-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley.
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will air live on FS1 from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show was bumped from Fox for one week due to the network’s college football coverage.
