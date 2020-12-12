What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: FS1 airing to feature a Smackdown Tag Title match, women’s match advertised

December 12, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for next week’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FS1 television show.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will air live on FS1 from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show was bumped from Fox for one week due to the network’s college football coverage.

