WWE Raw preview: The latest lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Becky Lynch and Lita vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Matt Riddle vs. The Miz

-What’s next for Cody Rhodes after he was attacked by Brock Lesnar?

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena.