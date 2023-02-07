MLW’s Court Bauer comments on suing WWE, MLW Underground on Reelz

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the highlights of MLW founder Court Bauer’s interview with Deadline.com.

-Bauer on filing a lawsuit against WWE: “There are several things that have come up that have disrupted our business in terms of talent and tampering with contracts. Overall it’s just the suppression of the growth of our business that we looked at. So, this wasn’t just tampering with one deal, one piece of talent. It’s the totality. If you look at the 40-year history and the practices of WWE going back to the eighties … the problems start to emerge. They have an immense market share. They will do what they do to make sure that that’s not softened.”

-Bauer on whether MLW Underground on Reelz will be a year-round show: “Right now, we’re trying to find the right formula for the episodes. I like the idea of one hour a week for wrestling. Some of our competitors go three or more hours for one show, then another two hours of another show. That’s asking the viewers to put in a lot of time. We’ll be shooting them around the country. This is a new frontier for Reelz. They’re so enthusiastic. We’ve got incredible promotion already. And they said, ‘look, we don’t just want Underground Wrestling. Give us some of your library.’”

Powell’s POV: I wonder if MLW striking a deal with Reelz actually works against the lawsuit they filed against WWE. As for the Reelz deal, there’s still no word as to the length of the agreement. Bauer also discussed MLW’s Tubi deal going south, why the show is called MLW Underground, and the popularity of pro wrestling. MLW Fusion premieres tonight on Reelz at 9CT/10ET.