WWE Raw viewership and rating for the 20 years of Randy Orton edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.614 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down slightly from the 1.648 million average from last week. Raw delivered a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.47 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.701 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.669 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.472 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, fourth, and fifth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. Two NBA Playoff games topped Monday’s cable ratings. The April 26, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.774 million viewers and a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic.