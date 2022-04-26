Impact Wrestling Rebellion poll result for the overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook Impact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 46 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: We had a technical issue with our poll for best match, which I gave to the main event of Moose vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship, though I wouldn’t argue if someone picked the X Division Title match. I gave the show a B grade. I enjoyed those two matches, yet I felt that some of the other matches that I had high hopes for fell a bit below my expectations. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote.