WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Shinsuke Nakamura returns

-LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods

Powell's POV: Friday's Smackdown will be live from Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena.