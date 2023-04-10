Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s Rebellion go-show, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Knockouts Champion Mickie James reveals her status for Rebellion

-Kenny King vs. Frankie Kazarian for the advantage in the Hardcore War

-Callihan and Angels vs. Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango

-Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz

-Taylor Wilde vs. Jessicka

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and focusses on Steve Maclin. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).