WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles

-Charlotte Flair and Shotzi vs. Iyo Sky and Bayley

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).