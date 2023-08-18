WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE and NXT live events (reports needed), Tom Prichard, Chris Cash

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena. The show features Edge’s 25-year celebration, including his match against Sheamus. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) tonight or Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. The show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. New contributor Don Murphy is on vacation this week, so my review will be available on delay.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be held on Saturday night in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. The show includes Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Citrus Springs, Florida at Citrus Springs Community Center with a live event tonight. NXT does not list lineups for their live events.

-NXT is in Tampa, Florida at University Area Community Complex on Saturday with a live event.

-WWE has a SuperShow live event in Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest in a street fight, Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka in a Triple Threat. The lineup on the host venue website is dated in that it lists the Triple Threat as being for the WWE Women’s Championship.

-WWE has a SuperShow live event in Laval, Quebec at Place Bell on Sunday with the following advertised lineup: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest in a street fight, Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka in a Triple Threat. As with the Ottawa event, the lineup on the host venue website is dated in that it lists the Triple Threat as being for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tom Prichard is 64.

-The late Chris Cash (Christopher Bauman Jr.) died at age 23 in a motorcycle accident on August 18, 2005.