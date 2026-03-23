TNA Impact rating: How did the show that closed with a Mike Santana and Steve Maclin meeting perform?

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact averaged 250,000 viewers for AMC, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down slightly from the previous week’s 259,000 viewership average. Impact finished with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the prior week’s 0.04 rating.

Powell’s POV: The AMC+ and TNA+ streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for TNA Impact. The AMC numbers are essentially the same as the solid numbers drawn by the previous episode.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)