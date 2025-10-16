Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Kenny Omega, Justin Credible, Xia Brookside, Takao Omori, Lenny Lane, Stu Hart, “Renegade” Rick Wilson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today at 2CT/3ET to promote Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. I will have live notes on the call, and we hope to make the audio available as a free podcast later today.

-TNA Impact Wrestling will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. It is listed as an “After The Glory” special, looking back at Bound For Glory. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I don’t know if there are any first-run matches, so I will watch the show and see if it warrants an audio review.

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B+ grade for a strong go-home show.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-day audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 48 percent of the vote. B finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-day audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Takao Omori is 56.

-Lenny Lane (Leonard Carlson) is 55.

-Justin Credible (Peter Polaco) is 52.

-Kenny Omega (Tyson Smith) is 42.

-Xia Brookside is 27.

-Stu Hart died on October 16, 2003, at age 88.

-The late Renegade (Rick Wilson) was born on October 16, 1965. He took his own life at age 33 on February 23, 1999.