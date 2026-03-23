Bron Breakker working toward being medically cleared for his WWE return

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bron Breakker is moving closer toward returning to the ring. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Breakker was spotted at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. Johnson wrote that Breakker is working toward being cleared to return to the ring after undergoing hernia surgery.

Powell’s POV: Breakker’s last appearance was on the February 2 edition of Raw. He underwent hernia surgery in the days that followed. It would be great if Breakker could perform at WrestleMania 42, but his long-term future is obviously more important than one match.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)