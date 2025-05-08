Wrestling Open “Episode 175” results (5/8): Vetter’s review of Gabby Forza vs. Kylie Alexa, Ortiz vs. DJ Powers, Jose Zamora vs. Mookie Summers in a Discovery Gauntlet,  Rickey Shane Page vs. CPA

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 175”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

May 8, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, Anthony Greene, referee Scott Robinson, and TJ Crawford provided commentary over the course of the show. Again, this new location is a bit smaller and a bit darker than their old location. Attendance is maybe 150. Tonight, they are celebrating the 16th anniversary of Beyond Wrestling!

* Rex Lawless and RJ Rude were slated to face the Miracle Generation. However, they canceled during the day Thursday, so MG will now have a mystery opponent instead.

1. JGeorge vs. Erik Chacha in a spotlight match. JGeorge is the filmmaker gimmick. Chacha is an Ecuador native who is decent but really short. I’m admittedly not high on either one. Ref Robinson and Crawford provided commentary on this one. JGeorge hit a clothesline at 1:30 and stomped on his smaller opponent. Chacha tied him in the Tree of Woe and hit some spin kicks to the chest, then he hit some Yes Kicks. JGeorge hit an axe kick to the back of the head for the pin. Meh; not bad but not that exciting, either.

JGeorge defeated Erik Chacha at 4:24.

* Paul Crockett and Anthony Greene took over on commentary for the main show.

2. DJ Powers vs. Angel Ortiz. (Again, this is AEW’s Ortiz). The commentators praised Ortiz’s conditioning. This match has a special 20-minute time limit, so hopefully they let these workhorses go! A feeling-out process early on, and DJ rolled to the floor at 2:00 to regroup. In the ring, DJ hit a dropkick and was booed. Powers hit an awkward Rude Awakening and punched Ortiz repeatedly at 4:30, then a snap suplex for a one-count. He kept Ortiz grounded. He hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 6:30. Ortiz hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:30, then a flying ax handle and a huracanrana, then a powerslam for a nearfall. The 10:00-call was spot-on.

DJ hit a frogsplash for a believable nearfall. Ortiz hit an armdrag and got a mousetrap cover for a nearfall. DJ raked the eyes and got a rollup for the cheap pin! Good match. Crockett called it a “robbery and an absolute travesty.”

DJ Powers defeated Angel Ortiz at 12:07.

* Ortiz got on the mic and noted that Beyond Wrestling is celebrating 16 years, and he asked the crowd to keep supporting it, because he never would have reached the heights he has without his time here. Crockett announced Marcus Mathers vs. Timothy Thatcher on Monday’s show!

3. Sean “Vegan” Keegan vs. Milo Mirra in a “Dave’s Hot Chicken” match. No, I have no idea what that stipulation means. Keegan is doing Juice Robinson’s “CJ Parker NXT gimmick” of saving the earth. (Seriously, same general look of CJ Parker.) Keegan got on the mouth and said when he wins, no one will get any hot chicken! Ugh, Milo is the guy whose whole gimmick is he uses his Pogo Stick to bounce to the ring. (Sounds like the stipulation is just to promote a food sponsor in the building.) The crowd chanted for “chicken!” Milo hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Keegan hit a spinning back suplex and a sti kick to the spine for a nearfall at 3:30 and he stayed in charge. Milo hit a 619. He bounced on his Pogo Stick on the floor and launched himself into the ring, hitting a crossbody block for the pin. At least it didn’t overstay its welcome. Crockett said fans will get coupons for free chicken.

Milo Mirra defeated Sean “Vegan” Keegan at 4:57.

* Next up is a WWE-style Discovery Gauntlet, but it’s not played out in one night in consecutive matches. You win, you get to come back next week to fight again!

4. Jose Zamora vs. Mookie Summers in a Discovery Gauntlet match. Zamora is the kid who wears a body camera around his neck so he can record his life 24/7. He got on the mic but the crowd chanted profanities at him. My first time seeing Mookie; I looked at his bio earlier and he has competed several times in CZW. Crockett said Mookie has trained with Mike Bailey and Wheeler Yuta. Summers hit an armdrag early on and a clothesline into the corner. Zamora hit a Lungblower and took control. He choked Mookie in the ropes. Greene talked about how he is Zamora’s trainer, and he talked about all the dumb things kids Zamora’s age say. Jose hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 5:30. Zamora hit a leg lariat for a nearfall. Mookie hit a flying forearm and a running boot, then a German Suplex that dumped Zamora on his neck! Zamora hit a “Viral Spiral” (twisting forearm) for the pin. Just okay; you could see they are both fairly new.

Jose Zamora defeated Mookie Summers at 7:55 to advance.

5. Rickey Shane Page vs. CPA. Crockett noted it makes sense, on Beyond Wrestling’s 16th anniversary, to bring back co-founder RSP, who has a huge size advantage. Somehow, this is CPA’s debut in this building. CPA wanted to remove a button-down shirt but RSP grounded him in a headlock. CPA peeled off one shirt but of course has an identical one on underneath, and he hit some dropkick at 2:00. Crockett said these two actually teamed up in a handicap match against Paul Wight in AEW! (I looked it up; it was in September 2021.) RSP put CPA on his shoulders and slammed him to the mat, then hit an elbow drop for a nearfall. RSP sat on the turnbuckle, but CPA hit another dropkick, then CPA hit his 1099 (comedy 619) and a missile dropkick for a nearfall at 4:30.

RSP tossed him across the ring and hit a back suplex. CPA peeled off another shirt and hit the Numbers Cruncher (DVD) for a believable nearfall. They fought on the ropes, and RSP shoved CPA to the mat, then hit a frogsplash for the pin. Greene called that a “sleepy banger.” (You definitely saw the difference from one match to the next between two new guys and two polished vets.)

Rickey Shane Page defeated CPA at 7:00 even.

* Also on Monday, Swipe Right will defend their tag titles against rookies, The Shooter Boys!

6. Pedro Dones and Brett Mettro vs. Rain Conway and Jay Tunis. Rain wore his amateur wrestling singlet and headgear. Conway and Tunis jawed at Dones and the heels attacked Pedro. Brett ran in for the save, and we have an impromptu match! Thomas Santell made a Teddy Long reference to joke about how this match came together. Pedro hit a bodyslam. Tunis hit a forearm to the back, and it allowed the heels to take over and beat down Pedro. (Outside of Dones, everyone else here is still a rookie.) Rain hit a hard back elbow at 4:00. The beat-down went for several minutes, with Tunis hitting some chops.

Brett finally got a hot tag at 6:00 and hit some clotheslines and a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall. Pedro and Brett accidentally collided! Pedro shoved Rain and Jay into each other. Pedro hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee on Rain for the pin. Solid match.

Pedro Dones and Brett Mettro defeated Rain Conway and Jay Tunis at 7:27.

* Anthony Greene left commentary and got in the ring! He said that Swipe Right are “conveniently” not here whenever he is there. He challenged SR to face him and Channing Thomas next week!

* We saw a video we haven’t seen in a while — Max Caster issuing a bounty on Ichiban. Someone will get $50,000 for hurting Ichiban in a way no one has hurt him before!

7. Ichiban and Dustin Waller and Kylon King vs. Johnny Medina, Jeremy Lequon and Angelo Reyes. The unknown guys got the “already in the ring” treatment when we returned, and I’m not sure who is whom. Medina opened against Ichiban; Johnny is a bit portly. Ichiban hit a dropkick. At first glance, I thought Angelo Reyes was Chicago-based indy star Davey Bang, but he’s much thinner. Kylon hit a senton on Lequon at 2:00. Ichiban hit a stunner. Waller got the pin. This felt like an AEW Dark match.

Ichiban and Dustin Waller and Kylon King vs. Johnny Medina, Jeremy Lequon and Angelo Reyes at 2:54.

* Waller got on the mic and they are not happy that Bryce Donovan is now the Wrestling Open champion. He asked the crowd if they want to see Ichiba win the belt back. These three will face Donovan, VSK, and Jariel Rivera on Monday!

* Footage aired of Gabby Forza beating NWA star Kylie Alexa last week. (I wrote it was the best match of the show.) It was so good, we’re “running it back!”

8. Kylie Alexa vs. Gabby Forza. The crowd was behind hometown favorite Gabby, who has a clear size and strength advantage. The bell rang but Forza kept taking off hats… it’s a Russian Nesting Doll of hats. They finally rolled on the mat, and Gabby forced a hat onto Alexa’s head for some humor. Gabby knocked her down with a shoulder tackle, and she tossed Alexa across the ring. Gabby hit a Castagnoli-style Giant Swing at 3:00, and Alexa was dizzy. Gabby hit a bodyslam for a nearfall. Alexa tied up the left arm in the ropes and targeted the arm and focusing on it for several minutes. Kylie stood on Gabby’s hair and pulled on her wrists at 7:30.

Gabby fired up and hit some clotheslines and a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. She hit the Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 10:00, then her Jackhammer for a nearfall; Crockett said Gabby’s arm was too weak to hit it fully. Kylie suplexed her into the corner for a believable nearfall. Gabby hit a Buckle Bomb but sold the pain in her arm. Kylie ripped off a turnbuckle while trying to hold onto the corner. Seconds later, Gabby crashed face-first into the exposed turnbuckle! Kylie immediately got a rollup for the pin! Good match.

Kylie Alexa defeated Gabby Forza at 12:04.

* Gabby got on the mic. She wants match three against Alexa!

Final Thoughts: Unsurprisingly, Ortiz vs. DJ Powers earned best match. Alexa-Forza felt quite different from their match a week ago — it had more comedy at the beginning, and they went longer with a different winner. I have no qualms with a rubber match. CPA-Page takes third. While nothing else got a “good match” rating, it’s nice to see so many hard-working rookies getting opportunities. By expanding Wrestling Open to twice a week, it’s allowing for so many new faces to get a chance.

I will reiterate a point I made the other week — Greene was fantastic on color commentary. I watched this live; it should be up on IWTV by Friday morning.