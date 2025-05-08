AEW Collision results (5/8): Murphy’s review of Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander, Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico, Anthony Bowens vs. Lee Johnson, Daniel Garcia vs. a member of FTR

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 92)

May 8, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan at Masonic Temple Theatre

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary as ring announcer Arkady Aura announced AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, who was standing on a balcony set up next to the stage.

Storm said that so many men have taken a shot at her in the balcony she feels like Abraham Lincoln. She added that she will never forget her first time. It was messy, sweaty, and painful, but she only wanted more – once a month, once a week, twice a week – she was hooked. But then it became riskier – one at a time, then two at a time, then three at a time, incorporating various objects while being watched by perverts.

Storm said that one day, it will not end well for her as it will break her body and soil her soul, but in the end, she knows it was what she was born to do. She told the crowd that if they’re thinking she’s talking about sexual intercourse, then they should get their minds out of the gutter. Cute.

She said the best “bang” was nothing compared to the AEW Women’s World Championship. She added that she’s not waiting for a Hayter or a CEO. She told AEW to line up the next batch of “slop tarts” because “baby wants to binge.” She ended the segment by saying “spit on it, sit on it and let’s get timeless!”

Don’s Take: Storm continues to be a blast. My only hope is that some of these matches are title defenses and not the dreaded “eliminator match.”

Lexy Nair was backstage with TNT Champion Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong. Nair asked them about their loss last week in a two-out-of-three fall match to FTR. Strong said that saying they were disappointed would be an understatement and that they’re one of the best tag teams in the world. He added that he thought when they got back together, it’d be like riding a bike, but it’s proven to be more difficult than he thought. O’Reilly said they’re taking nothing away from themselves, and on any other day, they win that match. Cole said he’s glad they’re positive because they are one of the best teams in the world, and they’ll have plenty of opportunities to show it.

Grizzled Young Veterans – James Drake and Zack Gibson – entered. Gibson said he can’t believe that Cole, Strong and O’Reilly are sulking. He said they are three of the best to ever do it but they’ve gone soft because they’ve forgotten how to fight for their spot. Gibson challenged Strong and O’Reilly to a match at any time. O’Reilly said that GYV can be the first team they stomp on their climb back up to the top.

1. Ricochet vs. Angelico (w/Serpentico). Zach Gowen was shown in the crowd and listed as a “23-year pro wrestling veteran.”Chain wrestling to start until Ricochet pulled Angelico to the floor. Ricochet went on offense and chased Serpentico away with a chair. [C]….

Ricochet was still on offense until Angelico hit a face plant. Angelico went on the offensive including several submission moves such as a one-legged crab. Ricochet retaliated with a flying clothesline and a standing shooting star press. He then hit the Spear Gun for the win.

Ricochet defeated Angelico in about 9:24.

After the match, Ricochet took the mic and encouraged the fans to boo him and said the boos mean nothing to him because they root for the Detroit Lions and that makes them dumb as hell. He listed all the men he’s beaten and said they were all AEW legends. He then pointed to Gowen in the crowd as another legend. He taunted Gowen and said he loved it when “Big Brock” used to throw him around. He then shoved him and asked if he “had a leg in the fight.” Three security officers came over and Ricochet attacked them. He threw one into the barricade and one into the steps. He threw the third one into the ring, took out the golden scissors and began cutting his hair.

Gowen entered the ring and took the scissors from Ricochet. Ricochet then attacked him, hit him with a Spear Gun, ripped off his prosthetic leg and left with it. [C]….

Don’s Take: The match was fine as I assume Angelico and Serpentico will appear at Grand Slam Mexico on June 18th. The Gowen spot was fun, and I assume this leads to a match at an upcoming show.

Samoa Joe cut a promo on Jon Moxley saying that men like Moxley seem very complicated but have a very simple motivation to create chaos. He said that Moxley doesn’t like to face his problems, but reminded him that he is not a problem that will be distracted and is not an issue that will go away when Moxley creates chaos. He said he is coming for his AEW Championship, and there is nothing that Moxley or the Death Riders can do.

Don’s Take: The match takes place on the Beach Break edition of Dynamite on Wednesday, May 14th from Chicago.

2. Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero vs. Bandido, AR Fox, and “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum. Don Callis joined the commentary team. Bandido got the better of Fletcher for a bit until Beretta stopped the momentum. The Outrunners went on offense over Beretta and Romero, clearing them from the ring Archer hit a double chokeslam on the Outrunners and knocked Bandido and Fox from the apron. [C]…

Coming out of the break, Fletcher was working on Magnum until he tagged in Bandido who cleaned house. It was mayhem down the stretch as both Fox and Bandido dove onto the heels on the floor. Fox continued the momentum in the ring until he was tripped up by Beretta. The finish saw Fox climb to the top rope and get chokeslammed off by Archer. This allowed Romero and Beretta to hit their new Jackal Driver finisher on Fox for the win.

Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero defeatred Bandido, AR Fox, and “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum in 11:40.

Don’s Take: This was fun/ While I’m not a fan of Fletcher mixing with undercard talent, it at least did not overstay its welcome.

A replay of Ricochet’s attack on Zach Gowen was shown followed by the announcement of the match for Wednesday’s Dynamite…

A video previewed the Samoa Joe vs. Jon Moxley in a steel cage on Dynamite. Moxley cut a promo and said that he knew Joe was going to kick his ass but questioned how long he could do it. He said he had genuine respect for Joe and that Joe was the embodiment of a champion just not the AEW Champion. He said no matter what Joe does to him, he’s had worse done to him. He added that there’s nowhere he’d rather be than in a cage with Joe with the title on the line. He said all that matters is who the last man standing is.

3. Anthony Bowens (w/Billy Gunn) vs. Lee Johnson (w/Blake Christian). This was a straightforward back and forth match. At one point, Gunn distracted Johnson on the floor, allowing Bowens to continue the attack. At another point, it looked like Johnson misjudged a dive and landed on the floor on his back but appeared to be all right. The finish saw Bowens go for the Molly Whop but was stopped by Christian. This allowed Johnson to grab the tights and roll up Bowens for a near fall. Bowens immediately the Molly Whop for the win.

Anthony Bowens defeated Lee Johnson in about 4:23.

After the match, Bowens ran down his attributes and scissored with Billy Gunn. [C]…..

Don’s Take: A short one which is fine. The issue is that Bowens’ former partner Max Caster is better at getting over, and he loses all the time. This Five Tool Player gimmick isn’t working.

“The Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona were in the ring and called out Bryan Keith and Big Bill…

[Hour Two] The two teams brawled at ringside. Bishop Kaun gave a Death Valley Driver to Keith through two tables off the ramp while Toa Liona speared Bill off the stage through another table.

A video aired highlighting the rivalry between Megan Bayne and Anna Jay. The match was announced for next week’s Collision.

4. Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander. This match was back and forth from the opening bell with both exchanging strikes and chops. Nightingale sent Statlander to the floor with a pounce and continued the offense on the floor. [C]

After the break, more of the same which built to a nice closing with each hitting power moves on the other. In the end, Wheeler Yuta distracted the referee, allowing Maria Shafir to chase out Nightingale. Statlander hit a tombstone piledriver the win.

Kris Statlander defeated Willow Nightingale in about 13:10.

Don’s Take: Not as good as their pay-per-view match but it built nicely. I can’t say that Shafir vs. Nightingale does anything for me.

A Skye Blue video aired, saying she is returning next week…

A video recapped the Hangman Adam Page/Will Ospreay/Callis Family segment from Dynamite.

5. Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander (w/Don Callis) vs. “The Dark Order” Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds.The Callis Family attacked at the bell. This was mostly a squash with Alexander and Takeshita hitting a double strike on Reynolds followed by Alexander finishing him off with the C4 Spike. [C]

Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander defeated Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds in about 2:28.

Don’s Take: A fine squash that told the story of the Callis Family taking care of Page’s friends before they meet Page on Dynamite.

A video recapped the MJF/Hurt Syndicate storyline….

6. Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico. This was all Bailey until they went to the floor and Dralistico hit a hurricanrana into the steps. [C]….

Down the stretch, there were the fancy moves you’d expect. Baily finished Dralistico off with a spinning heel kick.

Mike Bailey defeated Dralistico in about 9:00.

After the match, Rush came out and pointed at Bailey. [C]…..

Don’s Take: A time filler of a match, even though Bailey is always fun to watch.

A tribute to Steve McMichael was announced for next week’s Collision….

7. Daniel Garcia vs. Dax Harwood (w/Stokely Hathaway, Cash Wheeler). The big mystery over Garica’s opponent was a bombshell reveal. Not really, but it should be a fun match. The first part of the match was fairly even with Wheeler attempting a hanging DDT on Garcia from the apron. This brought Matt Menard to ringside. [C]

After the break, the match picked up intensity. Harwood bled and it looked hard way. The finish saw the two brawl into the crowd near the broadcast table. Harwood had words with McGuiness, who told Harwood he was retired. Harwood shoved McGuiness and made his way back to the ring. McGuiness left the broadcast table, went to the ring, and took out both members of FTR along with Garcia and Menard. The referee threw the match out.

Daniel Garcia and Dax Harwood wrestled to an apparent no-contest in about 17:35.

The babyfaces stood in the ring and jawed at the heels on the floor as Collision went off the air….

Don’s Take: A fine main event despite the non-finish. Adding McGuiness to the mix will be fun, even though I have no investment in Garcia and continue to wonder why Menard is always there.

Another “shoulder content” edition of Collision that is missable if you’re short on time. I suspect the show quality will improve once we get back to Saturdays after the NBA and NHL playoffs.

That’s all for me for now. Dot Net Members should check out Will Pruett’s great audio review of this show. I’ll be by in the next day or so with my WWE Backlash predictions. Until then!