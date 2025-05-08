AEW Dynamite rating for the show headlined by Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 629,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was equal to the 629,000 viewership average for last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.16 rating in 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.16 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: This was a rare case of the viewership average and the rating being identical to the previous episode. The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 652,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the May 8, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 711,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic.