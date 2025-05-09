WWE Backlash and WWE Smackdown coverage, Kevin Kelly, Averno, Mike Shaw

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Backlash will be held on Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center. The show is headlined by John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. Join me for my live review starting with countdown show notables at 4CT/5ET or the start of the main card at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center. The show features John Cena appearing on the Backlash go-home show. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Dayton and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Kelly (Kevin Foote) is 58.

-Averno (Renato Ruíz Cortes) is 48.

-The late Mike Shaw was born on May 9, 1957. He died of a pulmonary embolism on September 11, 2010 at age 53.