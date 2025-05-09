AEW Dynamite preview: The Beach Break edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

-Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match for the AEW World Championship

-Will Ospreay and Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander

-Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue vs. two wrestlers TBA in a four-way eliminator match

-Bobby Lashley gives MJF his answer

Powell’s POV: The Beach Break-themed show will be held in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. AEW Collision will be taped the same night. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).