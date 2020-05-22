WWE Total Bellas and Matt Striker’s “Labor Of Love” on Fox viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE’s Total Bellas reality show delivered 533,000 viewers for E! on Thursday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 485,000 viewership mark attained by last week’s episode.

-The “Labor Of Love” reality show that includes pro wrestling personality Matt Striker premiered on Fox with 890,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Total Bellas finished eighth in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Labor Of Love show didn’t perform well in any demographics and Fox finished ahead of only The CW in Thursday’s viewership. It will be interesting to see if Fox has WWE play up Striker’s involvement in the series during Smackdown tonight.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

