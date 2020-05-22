05/22 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Michael Elgin vs. Sami Callihan and Ace Austin vs. Rhino in No. 1 contender tournament matches, Willie Mack vs. Johnny Swinger for the X Division Championship, Fallah Bahh and TJP vs. Team XXXL 

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Michael Elgin vs. Sami Callihan and Ace Austin vs. Rhino in No. 1 contender tournament matches, Willie Mack vs. Johnny Swinger for the X Division Championship, Fallah Bahh and TJP vs. Team XXXL , and more (15:42)…

Click here for the May 22 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

ere: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

