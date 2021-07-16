ROH Notes: ROH Wrestling TV show matches set, Chelsea Green quote from her forthcoming appearance on the ROHStrong podcast, ROH wrestler to appear on ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Chelsea Green will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast. Eck offered a preview with Green explaining how she is able to appear for ROH despite her WWE non-compete clause. “So I was four days short of being able to compete in the women’s tournament or even be at Ring of Honor at the tapings,” Green said. “So I was really bummed about that. And then I thought I’m just going to take things into my own hands, and I contacted WWE and asked for a week off of my non-compete, and they actually granted me that week off, which was so shocking and such a pleasant surprise.”

-This weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show includes Jay Lethal, Tracy Williams, Rhett Titus and Joe Keys vs. Shane Taylor, O’Shay Edwards, Moses, and Kaun in an eight-man tag match. Keys is filling in for his trainer Jonathan Gresham in the match. The show also has Rey Horus vs. Fred Yehi, and Quinn McKay vs. Mandy Leon. If McKay wins, she will earn a spot in the ROH Women’s Championship tournament.

-The July 24 edition of ROH Wrestling will feature Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom vs. Dak Draper in a Triple Threat, PCO vs. Sledge, and Flip Gordon vs. The World Famous CB.

-Dalton Castle will appear on Celebrity Family Feud” on ABC. Castle will be on David Arquette’s team of pro wrestlers. The air date was not mentioned.

