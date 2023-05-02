What's happening...

Stone Cold Takes on America premiere and WWE Most Wanted Treasures season two premiere ratings

May 2, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures season premiere produced 426,000 viewers for A&E and finished 17th in the cable ratings with a 0.16 rating. The show focused on Steve Austin memorabilia.

-Sunday’s “Stone Cold Takes on America” premiere finished with 339,000 viewers. The one-hour show finished 36th in the Sunday cable ratings with a 0.10 rating.

Powell’s POV: The two-hour season finale of WWE Most Wanted Treasures aired in June 2021 and delivered 492,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating. Next week’s Most Wanted Treasures features DX memorabilia.

