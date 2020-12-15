AEW Dark preview: Fourteen matches advertised for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Louie Valle and Mike Magnum.

-Anna Jay vs. Dani Jordyn.

-Baron Black vs. Brandon Cutler.

-Brian Cage vs. VSK.

-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent.

-Ricky Starks vs. Southera Chhun.

-Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Bear Country.

-Shawn Dean and Fuego Del Sol vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Ryzin and Sean Maluta.

-Kaci Lennox vs. Ivelisse.

-Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal.

-AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. KiLynn King.

-Skyler Moore vs. Leva Bates.

-Tay Conti vs. Freya States.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.