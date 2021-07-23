WWE Money in the Bank poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 52 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 32 percent.

-37 percent of our voters gave Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship the best match of the night honors. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship finished a close second with 33 percent. The men’s Money in the Bank ladder match finished third with 19 percent.

Powell’s POV: Only eight percent of our voters gave MITB a below average grade. The letter grade voting is a big turnaround for last year’s event drawing an F grade for the majority of our voters. I gave best match of the night honors to Ripley vs. Flair. It was a tough call between that match and Reigns vs. Edge, but the latter made lost me a bit when it took an eternity for a second referee to replace the original referee. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I all gave this year’s event B+ grades in our MITB audio review on Sunday night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.